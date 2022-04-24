Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,318 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.19% of Ameriprise Financial worth $65,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP traded down $11.63 on Friday, hitting $280.08. The company had a trading volume of 723,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,222. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.35 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.91.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

