Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 275.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,370 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $1,307,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $212,664.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,653,991. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.97.

Shares of ANET traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,458. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

