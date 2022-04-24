Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.45% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 37,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 157.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 12.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMJ traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.43. 543,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,358. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $22.65.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

