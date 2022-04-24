Keybank National Association OH Has $7.85 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.53. 8,469,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,258,875. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

