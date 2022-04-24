Keybank National Association OH Has $452.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,058,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,855 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $452,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.54. 15,346,585 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44.

