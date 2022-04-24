Keybank National Association OH Has $231.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,681,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,360 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $231,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $43.58. 22,372,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,840,191. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

