Keybank National Association OH Has $175.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,536 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.49% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $175,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,353,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $510,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.42. 4,678,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,578,229. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.43 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

