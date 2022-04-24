Keybank National Association OH Has $13.64 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,904 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Tesla by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 57,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $44,299,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,005.05. 23,232,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,731,720. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $937.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $983.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 136.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.