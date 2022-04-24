Keybank National Association OH Has $13.39 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 101.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 46,678 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.35. 906,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,600. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.25 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

