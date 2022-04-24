Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $83.62. 3,458,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,173. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.48.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

