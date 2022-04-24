Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.31% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $202,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $555,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $5.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,639,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,857,480. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

