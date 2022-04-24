Keybank National Association OH Acquires 94,272 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,571,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,272 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $158,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.56. 50,409,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,659,796. The company has a market cap of $302.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

