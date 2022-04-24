Keb Asset Management LLC Takes $47.90 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,653,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,898,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 30.6% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 649,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,102,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,181,000. Finally, Brewster Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,000.

DFAC stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,183. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

