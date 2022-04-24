Keb Asset Management LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,357,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,267. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $207.00 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.