Keb Asset Management LLC Makes New $8.22 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 137,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 5.3% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,892,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,974,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,525,000 after acquiring an additional 237,546 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,612,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,230,000 after acquiring an additional 115,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,451,000 after acquiring an additional 34,690 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,230,000 after acquiring an additional 60,601 shares during the period.
DFAS stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. 147,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,223. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.45 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.