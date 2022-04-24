Keb Asset Management LLC Makes New $8.22 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 137,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 5.3% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,892,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,974,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,525,000 after acquiring an additional 237,546 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,612,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,230,000 after acquiring an additional 115,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,451,000 after acquiring an additional 34,690 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,230,000 after acquiring an additional 60,601 shares during the period.

DFAS stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. 147,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,223. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.45 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00.

