Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,707,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 574,600 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up 7.3% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 2.06% of Targa Resources worth $245,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,569,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,980,000 after purchasing an additional 156,041 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 53,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $2,190,250.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,872 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

TRGP traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,192. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -692.39 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.69. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,272.61%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

