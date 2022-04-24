Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 1.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $47,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,174,000 after buying an additional 111,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,356,000 after purchasing an additional 450,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,804,000 after purchasing an additional 277,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,999 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE D traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,641,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

