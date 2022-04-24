Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 18,700 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,836,000 after buying an additional 1,033,646 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.52. 3,652,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,084. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

