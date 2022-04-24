Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,234,997,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,688,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,292. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average is $51.87.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HSBC upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($63.44) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

