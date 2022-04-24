Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires 670,000 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Equitrans Midstream worth $16,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETRN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.10. 4,480,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,096,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.16.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.02%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

