Kambria Reaches One Day Volume of $50,640.00 (KAT)

Kambria (KAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Kambria has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Kambria has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $50,640.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kambria coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Kambria Coin Profile

Kambria is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kambria is kambria.io . The official message board for Kambria is medium.com/kambria-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

Kambria Coin Trading

