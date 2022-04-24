JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Cut by McGinn Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 5.9% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 21,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 79,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 32,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $125.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.85. The firm has a market cap of $372.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.72.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

