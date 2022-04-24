JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Price Target to CHF 38

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 42 to CHF 38 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AHEXY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Adecco Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a CHF 36 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Adecco Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.03.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -390.00%.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

