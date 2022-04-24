JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Target Price to €56.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($63.44) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.29.
NYSE TTE opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
