JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.78.

Sun Communities stock opened at $186.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.04 and its 200-day moving average is $190.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.02%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 37.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,052,000 after acquiring an additional 96,914 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

