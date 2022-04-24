Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Trimmed by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.13.

J opened at $142.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.87.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

