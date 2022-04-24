Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) will announce $3.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.85 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group posted sales of $3.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $15.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $15.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.79 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.13.

NYSE J traded down $5.96 on Thursday, reaching $142.20. 697,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.87. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,601,000 after buying an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,844,000 after buying an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,228,000 after buying an additional 384,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,340,000 after buying an additional 53,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

