iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $45,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after buying an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after buying an additional 1,784,835 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after buying an additional 1,520,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,678,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,229. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.43 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

