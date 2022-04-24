iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $113,966,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 943,390 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,846,000 after purchasing an additional 712,505 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $69.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,019,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,813. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.