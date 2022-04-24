iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,091,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,932 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.43% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,474,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $12.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $427.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,928,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,301. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $406.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

