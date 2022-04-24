iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Reduced by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,973,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $359,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $6.46 on Friday, hitting $234.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,064. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.82. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $231.35 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

