iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,951 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF opened at $34.33 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

