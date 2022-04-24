iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,769 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,837,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,047,000 after purchasing an additional 382,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,738,000 after purchasing an additional 98,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,533,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,061,000 after purchasing an additional 73,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,591,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,529,704. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

