iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,317 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 311,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,290. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.16.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

