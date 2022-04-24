iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Holdings Lifted by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000.

ESGD opened at $70.77 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78.

