iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,776,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 106,498 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 367.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,926,000 after acquiring an additional 830,468 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 978,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,828 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,229,000 after acquiring an additional 63,656 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 962,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,254,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares during the period.

Shares of IXUS stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,638,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,943. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.39.

