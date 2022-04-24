iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $21,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $104.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.46. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.