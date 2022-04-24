IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 100.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,096,000 after acquiring an additional 494,648 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA stock traded down $8.01 on Friday, hitting $228.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,723. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.65. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $208.61 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.29.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

