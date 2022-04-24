Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,779 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after buying an additional 30,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after buying an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $8.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.40. 82,438,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,372,456. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $316.00 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

