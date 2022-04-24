Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.88.
ITP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
ITP stock opened at C$39.80 on Tuesday. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$22.25 and a one year high of C$39.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 24.95.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.07%.
Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.
