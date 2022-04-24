Internet Computer Reaches Market Cap of $3.73 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.73 billion and $151.87 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $16.55 or 0.00041754 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00047690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.01 or 0.07411234 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00041861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,556.53 or 0.99816891 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 480,481,686 coins and its circulating supply is 225,151,809 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

