International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $166.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.69.

NYSE IBM opened at $138.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average of $128.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

