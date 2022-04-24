INT Chain (INT) Hits Market Cap of $10.81 Million

INT Chain (INT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. INT Chain has a market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, INT Chain has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.57 or 0.00254479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00033857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00103870 BTC.

INT Chain (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

