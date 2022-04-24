Insight Protocol (INX) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Insight Protocol (INX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $128,333.89 and approximately $392,639.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00034064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00103920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

