Insider Selling: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Insider Sells $801,000.00 in Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TRGP opened at $76.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -692.39 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,272.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 12.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

