Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Insider Sells $1,639,812.87 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) insider Eric Levenhagen sold 59,349 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,639,812.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,941.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Levenhagen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Eric Levenhagen sold 22,590 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $622,354.50.

On Thursday, February 17th, Eric Levenhagen sold 31,031 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $883,762.88.

SNCY opened at $28.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $43.52.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,926,000 after purchasing an additional 294,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 890,165 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after purchasing an additional 723,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,523,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,504,000 after purchasing an additional 619,119 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

