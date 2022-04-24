Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) COO Sells $38,140.44 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) COO Matthew B. Klein sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $38,140.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PTCT opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.89. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $47.72.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,766,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,214,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,035,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,581,000 after purchasing an additional 152,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,917,000 after buying an additional 2,352,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after buying an additional 315,825 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.