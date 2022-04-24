Insider Selling: Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Insider Sells £30,384.39 in Stock

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating) insider Neeraj Kapur sold 11,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.42), for a total value of £30,384.39 ($39,532.12).

Neeraj Kapur also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Provident Financial alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Neeraj Kapur sold 23,874 shares of Provident Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.80), for a total value of £69,712.08 ($90,700.08).

PFG stock opened at GBX 252 ($3.28) on Friday. Provident Financial plc has a 1 year low of GBX 205.20 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 383.80 ($4.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a current ratio of 20.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 290.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 325.98. The firm has a market cap of £639.48 million and a P/E ratio of -5.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.33) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.23) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 342.75 ($4.46).

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.