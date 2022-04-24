Insider Selling: Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Director Sells $2,457,945.00 in Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,917,488.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,757,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,908,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after acquiring an additional 278,833 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,299,000 after acquiring an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,356,000 after acquiring an additional 275,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

