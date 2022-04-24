Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $4,751,708.78 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Tuesday, April 5th, Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $4,437,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28.

On Thursday, March 17th, Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $205.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.84.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $22,694,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.